Instead of creating innovation ‘labs’ within your newsroom, make your entire newsroom a ‘lab’

Innovation initiatives in newsrooms often create “labs” within the newsroom. But Sam Ford, who ran the Center for Innovation & Engagement in the Univision/Fusion Media Group, argues that in order for these initiatives to continue over time, the entire newsroom needs to be a “lab”: “Even when the budgets are lean for [innovation groups], they can seem among the hardest for companies to justify keeping through a change in leadership or a quarter that doesn’t meet financial expectations. … It’s crucial for innovation efforts to emphasize making the whole company ‘the lab.’ Too often, you can’t be sure how long investments in these efforts within a newsroom will last, so making sure experimentation isn’t quarantined is key for knowing you’ve had a lasting impact.”

