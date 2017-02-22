Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Instead of creating innovation ‘labs’ within your newsroom, make your entire newsroom a ‘lab’

Immerse

Published

Innovation initiatives in newsrooms often create “labs” within the newsroom. But Sam Ford, who ran the Center for Innovation & Engagement in the Univision/Fusion Media Group, argues that in order for these initiatives to continue over time, the entire newsroom needs to be a “lab”: “Even when the budgets are lean for [innovation groups], they can seem among the hardest for companies to justify keeping through a change in leadership or a quarter that doesn’t meet financial expectations. … It’s crucial for innovation efforts to emphasize making the whole company ‘the lab.’ Too often, you can’t be sure how long investments in these efforts within a newsroom will last, so making sure experimentation isn’t quarantined is key for knowing you’ve had a lasting impact.”

Read More

Read more from: Try This at Home

More articles about: Fostering innovation

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.