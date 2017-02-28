Ideas for moving ‘beyond the article’

Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism

In a new report for the Reuters Institute, Kevin Anderson examines how news organizations are moving “beyond the article” and adopting new story forms and methods of distribution. Some of the key findings from the report: All of the cases Anderson studied involved using distributed methods to spread stories via social media or messaging apps; targeted engagement is just as important as chasing scale; and having limited resources does not have to be a hindrance to innovating new story forms.

+ Earlier: Our report on the best ways to build sustainable distributed content and platform strategies and how to break away from articles and invent new story forms

Read More »