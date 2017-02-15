How to get more access to platform companies: Be one of the first to jump on a new product

Digiday

The Washington Post believes that going all-in on platforms comes with rewards, including more access to the platforms themselves: When Apple News launched, the Post made all of its content available on the app, and has since been able to successfully lobby for its stories to be promoted on Apple’s platform, Lucia Moses reports. “There’s a first-mover advantage,” explains Mic’s chief strategy officer Cory Haik (who previously worked at the Washington Post). “When you’re one of the first publishers to build out, the platforms are excited, and they work with you. There’s more room for conversation and room to talk about new features. If you’re not all in on something like that, I’m not sure you can speak as authoritatively on what you need, and I also think it puts you top of mind.”

