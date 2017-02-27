3 free things you can do right now to protect your data and sources at the US border

Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

“It’s not a bad time for journalists to be exercising a little extra caution,” Laura Hazard Owen writes. Owen offers three tips for things journalists can do right now for free to protect their data and sources at the border: Don’t know your social media passwords (you can use a password manager, have a friend change them before traveling or use two-factor authentication), turn full-disk encryption on and thumbprint lock off, and have a line prepared on how your organization has a policy for what info you can have during border crossings.

