Transitioning to GA4: Setting up events, tracking and reports

This is the second installment of our Transitioning to Google Analytics 4 newsletter series. Last week, we went over some metric changes and Google Tag Manager basics. Missed last week’s installment? Find it here.

Setting up events, tracking and reports

One of the main issues we’ve heard from newsrooms transitioning to Google Analytics 4 is that the ways to filter and group data about people visiting your website or app is like learning a new language.

As we pointed out last week, there are some key changes in GA4 that will make direct comparisons to Universal Analytics data tricky, if not impossible in some instances. That means <<groan>> most newsrooms are going to lose about a year’s worth of comparative data. That is, unless you are one of the rare newsrooms who set up a GA4 instance last year and have a stockpile of data. If you did that, pat yourself on the back and may all your performance reviews be glowing.

For the rest of us, the bottom line is: If you’re stressed about losing a year’s worth of growth analysis, know that you’re not alone. Everyone’s in the same boat. Except maybe those Adobe Analytics people … but I digress.

This week we’re diving into how to set up events in GA4. Next week, we’re going to go deeper into reports.

As always, best of luck. You got this!

Shay

KEY INSIGHTS

Events are the foundation of Google Analytics data, triggered by user interactions on your website. GA4 has four types of events:

Automatically collected events are default and collected no matter what.

events are default and collected no matter what. Enhanced measurement events are default, but you can opt out.

events are default, but you can opt out. Recommended events are not out-of-the-box ready, but they’re a good starting point to tailor further to your website.

events are not out-of-the-box ready, but they’re a good starting point to tailor further to your website. Custom events are completely from scratch

Whenever you want to track something as an event, we recommend starting at the bottom of the pyramid and seeing if it’s already available.

If not, move up to the next level of the pyramid.

To view events in GA4, click on the Reports tab, then Engagement, then Events. Click into an event (eg. page_view) to see details like event count, page title and other custom parameters. To set up custom dimensions for events, go to the Admin tab, then Custom Definitions.

DIG DEEPER

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS