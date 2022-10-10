Need to Know: October 10, 2022

OFF THE TOP

Online news outlets with paywalls often use archaic subscription methods that dissuade readers from paying, cutting off readers who would pay a small amount to read one article but don’t want to sign up for an entire subscription. “The result is that both sides lose: Publishers are leaving money on the table while casual web surfers turn to free websites that are often cesspools of viral crap,” Jeff John Roberts writes. Integrating a straightforward crypto payment approach could offer a new solution. Paywall software companies argue that they’re willing to offer this type of digital payment per view approach, but publishers aren’t interested.

API UPDATE

Three recipients of API’s Election Coverage and Community Listening Fund kick off projects ahead of the November midterms.

Organizers face uphill battle on reservations ahead of midterm election (Missoulian)

Journalists with the Missoulian are reporting from all seven Montana tribal reservations on how voter outreach and registration efforts resonate in Indian Country. Ahead of a consequential election season, Native organizers across reservations in Montana face an uphill battle engaging potential voters following low voter turnout during the primaries.

Carolina Public Press to explore news consumption in rural communities where broadband is inaccessible (Carolina Public Press)

The Carolina Public Press hopes to better serve communities at the end of the digital divide. The newsroom will continue engaging with underserved areas where news and information is hard to come by due to the decline of print-based media and the lack of reliable internet service. It will also expand its Democracy Day participation and will offer election analysis and explainers in both English and Spanish.

Canopy Atlanta to highlight diversity of voters across the five-county metro area (Twitter, @canopyatl)

Canopy Atlanta has launched its election project listening form, which will provide insight into why people vote — or don’t vote. Feedback will be used to create resident profiles and explainers about voting rights and processes ahead of the midterm elections.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The growing strength of public media local journalism (Medium, Tow Center)

Around the country, local public media radio stations — especially the stations associated with National Public Radio — are stepping up to fill the gaps left by shrinking metro newsrooms, a new report from the Tow Center finds. News-focused public radio stations have enjoyed stable and growing revenue over the past decade, thanks in large part to increased giving from listeners. The number of journalists at public radio stations are growing too, at times rivaling the size of metro daily newspapers. The report also lists the types of shows and content public stations use to build their listener base.

OFFSHORE

Canada’s Online News Act will force Google and Facebook to pay out $329.2m a year (Press Gazette)

Canada is set to be the second country after Australia to pass legislation forcing certain digital platforms to negotiate cash-for-content deals with news publishers. The Online News Act is estimated to provide about $329.2 million Canadian dollars to publishers each year, a new government cost estimate report found, and would cover about 30 percent of publishers’ editorial costs. The law’s advocates are pushing for it to be passed by the end of the year, but it could be delayed until 2023.

OFFBEAT

Crime is surging — in Fox News coverage (The Washington Post)

Recent figures from the Bureau of Justice Statistics indicate that violent crime around the country is down from before the pandemic. This analysis is backed up by similar data from the FBI and large jurisdictions that regularly report data. But Fox News has amped up its crime coverage since the inauguration of President Biden — the network has mentioned crime twice as often as its competitors in 2021 and 2022, Philip Bump writes.

PQ: Fox News and others in the conservative media were effective at portraying the protests during the summer of 2020 as incessantly violent and enormously damaging to a large number of major American cities over an extended period of time, even when that was easily disprovable. Now, with the midterms looming, Fox News is talking about crime more than ever. — Philip Bump, The Washington Post

+ After being acquired by The New York Times, reporters at the Athletic could not tell sources they worked for the Times (The Washington Post)

UP FOR DEBATE

Quit dragging Maggie Haberman (The Washington Post)

The release of Maggie Haberman’s new book on Donald Trump’s presidency has been accompanied by an “uproar” over the revelations revealed in the book, along with the question of whether Haberman should have reported them as they happened in her capacity as a New York Times journalist. Haberman is the latest journalist-turned-author whose book covering the Trump presidency received criticism for sitting on revelations for her own gain. But Haberman told Erik Wemple that many of the new insights in her manuscript were discovered well after Trump’s second impeachment trial and during her reporting for the book.

SHAREABLE

Democrats’ swing-state local news ploy (Axios)

At least 51 local news sites that have popped up over the past year are actually part of a Democratic-run media operation. The sites, which appear to cover news and culture in swing states with elections in 2021 and 2022, follow a similar template of sharing short write-ups about local sports teams and events alongside heavily slanted political pieces boosting Democratic candidates. The founder of Media Matters for America is behind the news outfit overseeing the sites, but the question of editorial control is murky.

