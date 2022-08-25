OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How a Mexican magazine adopted inclusive language in Spanish (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Person-centered terms encourage stigmatized groups’ trust in news (Center for Media Engagement)

Small changes in language can shift attitudes among stigmatized audiences, according to a new report from the Center for Media Engagement and Resolve Philly. Using person-centered language to describe communities, instead of stereotypical labels, can bolster trust in news and help some groups feel more holistically represented and humanized in news coverage. The report surveyed people who have experienced homelessness, people with disabilities and people in recovery from substance use disorders. Notably, participants trusted articles that used person-centered terms — such as those used above — over stigmatizing terms, such as “the homeless,” “the disabled” and “drug abusers.”

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

API UPDATE

Five news organizations join API’s sprint program to better serve diverse communities

Five news organizations will participate in API’s communities sprint program, a five-month cohort aimed at helping newsrooms better engage with and serve diverse audiences. Designed in partnership with the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, this initiative serves alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, which advances innovations in local journalism through intensive change-management training for news leaders. The cohort includes the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, The Charlotte Observer, KPBS in San Diego, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a McClatchy team that includes The Sacramento Bee, The Fresno Bee and Modesto Bee.

Deadline tomorrow: API is hiring a part-time Audience Engagement Trainer

The deadline is tomorrow to apply for our part-time audience engagement and training contractor. We are seeking applicants with some technical knowledge of HTML, CSS and RSS who are eager to help set up, onboard and train newsrooms who use our unique tools. To apply, please send a resume as a PDF with a paragraph on why you are interested to liz.worthington@pressinstitute.org and elite.truong@pressinstitute.org, with the subject line API Audience Contractor.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Philadelphia news site issues a guide to hyperlocal news outlets (Billy Penn)

Philadelphia public media site Billy Penn is highlighting hyperlocal and neighborhood news sites for readers “to keep track of everyday happenings in your neighborhood, like the ins and outs of zoning requests, new sports leagues, or the latest on what’s opening down the street,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch. The guide outlines a dozen local news resources and notes which geographic areas they cover, who’s behind them and how to access the publications — both online and in print. Billy Penn is a nonprofit newsroom that partners with regional NPR affiliate WHYY.

OFFSHORE

Media freedom fears in India after Modi ally Adani buys 29% stake in NDTV (The Guardian)

Gautam Adani, the country’s richest man and a strong ally of President Narendra Modi, has purchased a 29% stake in the popular Indian network NDTV, a move that could lead to his getting a controlling stake. The purchase has sparked concerns about editorial independence, given that the network was one of the few outlets that has been critical of the Modi government. The takeover, part of a complex deal involving one of the network’s investors, stunned the founders of NDTV. One media commentator said that the takeover could lead NDTV’s personalities to leave the network.

OFFBEAT

Administrators shut down a high school newspaper over LGBTQ content (The Grand Island Independent)

A public high school in Nebraska has eliminated its journalism program and stopped publication of the student newspaper in a move seen as an act of censorship over its content, including LBGTQ stories. The final issue of the Saga, in June, included student editorials and news articles on LGBTQ topics discussing the origins of pride month and the history of homophobia, writes Jessica Votipka. Students said staff at the Saga were also reprimanded in April after publishing preferred pronouns and names in bylines and articles. Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel for the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C., told Votipka that ending student newspaper programs is becoming a more common form of censorship.

+ A Michigan library refused to remove an LGBTQ book. The town defunded it. (The Washington Post)

UP FOR DEBATE

News organizations challenge Arizona law banning close-range recordings of police (The Arizona Republic)

Several news organizations along with the ACLU are challenging a new Arizona law banning close-range recordings of police. The law, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey last month, is set to take effect Sept. 24. The lawsuit argues that the law violates the First and 14th Amendments, writes Chelsea Curtis. The plaintiffs are also seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the law’s enforcement. They argue that the law could deter journalists from recording the police, especially in fast-moving situations. Reporters might forgo recording law enforcement activity or keep their distances from it, meaning their reporting will be less detailed, the Arizona Republic’s executive editor, Greg Burton, argued in a declaration to the court.

SHAREABLE

The Charlotte Observer’s Rana Cash reflects on her first year as executive editor of the paper (WFAE)

Rana Cash was the sports editor at the Louisville Courier-Journal when the pandemic hit. Sports shut down and games were halted, she told Gwendolyn Glenn. “But I knew that I had a lot more to offer than just sports,” Cash said. That’s when she switched to news editing, and it felt like the right time. She later became the executive editor of the Savannah Morning News and then was appointed executive editor of The Charlotte Observer a year ago. She recently hired a race, culture and community engagement editor, and plans to use mobile newsrooms to set up shop in Charlotte’s Black communities “so that we can be more intentional about having these conversations with the community, inviting them in and going into their spaces, wherever that might be.”