Need to Know: September 29, 2022

You might have heard: Facts alone won’t bridge the partisan divide (Poynter)

But did you know: The problem with disinformation, through the lens of a Spanish-language fact-checker (The Miami Herald)

Factchequeado is a Spanish-language website that fact-checks issues affecting the Hispanic community in the United States. It identifies and debunks misinformation spread in Spanish on social media and partners with more than 25 local media outlets and fact-checking organizations to limit the spread of misinformation in Spanish-speaking communities. Managing editor Tamoa Calzadilla spoke with Lesley Cosme Torres about the impact of disinformation on Hispanic communities and the importance of Factchequeado ahead of the midterm elections.

We want the Latino community to have the freedom to make their own decisions […] We understand that people have opinions, that’s not the problem. We want to give people the opportunity to make their own decisions based on science and data. In social media, there’s not enough warnings in Spanish on what’s false or manipulated. – Tamoa Calzadilla, Factchequeado

+ Noted: Journalist arrested while covering homeless sweep sues city and police department (The Oregonian); CNN lays off remaining CNN+ employees (The Daily Beast); Solutions Journalism Network partners with News Revenue Hub on sustainability training (News Revenue Hub)

API RESOURCES

A new way of looking at trust in media: Do Americans share journalism’s core values?

Many Americans are skeptical of what journalists consider their core mission, and the argument over media trust often has the feel of people talking past each other. But we found that the trust crisis may be better understood through people’s moral values than their politics. A study by API and AP-NORC explores how people’s moral values relate to their perception of core journalism values, as well as news stories. And it points to simple changes journalists can make to their reporting that could help increase trust with journalism skeptics and supporters alike.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Publishers test personalizing newsletters with varying degrees of success (Digiday)

As some newsrooms consider personalizing their homepages for readers, Sara Guaglione explores whether media outlets have had success with adjusting newsletters based on readers’ interests and behaviors. The Telegraph launched a newsletter last year that is personalized based on an algorithm and has resulted in higher click-through rates, subscriptions and time spent on the website compared to readers of non-tailored newsletters. However, The Toronto Star recently shut down a personalized newsletter that was fueled by a machine learning platform because they found readers preferred existing non-personalized newsletters.

OFFSHORE

Vietnam preparing to limit news posts on social media accounts (Reuters)

As authorities tighten control over news sources in Vietnam, they are focusing on limiting which social media accounts can post news-related content, Fanny Potkin and Phuong Nguyen report. The rules are expected to be announced by the end of the year and would legally control news sharing on social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube — placing the moderation burden on platform providers. As Vietnam climbs into a top-10 market globally for Facebook, officials want to curb the flow of news from unauthorized sources on social media and prevent users from being misled into thinking social media accounts are authorized news outlets.

+ Combatting disinformation in Brazil through local news (Borgen Magazine)

OFFBEAT

Google Search adds ‘Discussions and forums’ section and translated news coverage (9 to 5 Google)

Soon, when users search Google for certain topics, they may see results highlighted from discussions and forums, Abner Li writes. The addition of the section is a response to people’s desire to see more first-hand advice and will pop up if a user searches for a topic “that might benefit from the diverse personal experiences found in online discussions,” Google stated. And starting next year, Google results will include machine-translated news coverage into the user’s preferred language.

UP FOR DEBATE

The uncomfortable truths in a new survey on religion reporting (Desert News)

After a new study found that the media should do more to boost religious understanding, Kelsey Dallas reflects on the challenges of religious journalism. She heard from faith leaders about repeated personal negative experiences with religion reporters, and followed along with a conversation about how reporters tend to quote religious scripture that confirms their preconceived notions rather than listening to the communities they’re covering. “I still think my industry is filled with amazing people doing amazing work,” Dallas writes. “But, in many cases, they’re getting drowned out by others who are cutting corners or by entire news operations that are unwilling to fund thoughtful religion journalism.”

SHAREABLE

Why The Journal is committed to solutions journalism (KLC Journal)

Public journalism fell out of the limelight as the rise of the internet diminished the gatekeeping ability of traditional outlets, but the ideas offered by public journalism have found a new life, writes Chris Green, executive editor of the Kansas Leadership Center Journal. Solutions journalism has been embraced by The Journal as a core approach to covering civic issues and leadership, and at least a dozen stories have been filed in its solutions database since 2021. The Journal has partnered with the Solutions Journalism Network and its contributors have received training through the program.

Solutions journalism informs our leadership by helping us understand what worked and didn’t work elsewhere and what we can learn from it, allowing us to diagnose situations and start our own leadership on civic challenges from a more informed and hopeful perspective. –Chris Green, KLC Journal