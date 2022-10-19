Need to Know: October 19, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Gannett announces new cuts including mandatory unpaid leave and buyouts (Poynter)

But did you know: Study by six Gannett unions finds racial and gender pay inequities (Poynter)

A new survey from the NewsGuild found that the median salary for journalists of color at six Gannett owned newspapers was $11,500 less than their white counterparts. There was also a gender pay gap of more than $8,000. The study said that the pay gaps tend to grow with age, leading more women and people of color to drop out of the profession. Unions at these news outlets are currently bargaining for a new contract. Susanne Cervenka, a reporter who did the data analysis for the study, said that some employees are struggling to make ends meet.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Explain how (and why) you use political polls (Trusting News)

Political polls are a lot to navigate: There are new ones continually. They seem to contradict each other. It’s hard to know which ones to trust, or if we should even bother paying attention. In a recent poll conducted with SurveyMonkey, The 19th published its polling data alongside explainers that went in-depth about their methodologies, how they were using the data and why they felt it was important and relevant to their audiences. They also published an FAQ-style article on how the poll was conducted, and at the end of this page, they acknowledge the limitations of polling data, but explain why it is that they still trust the data.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Over $36,000 in 36 hours: Behind the CT Mirror’s hallmark fundraiser (News Revenue Hub)

At the end of each Connecticut legislative session, The Connecticut Mirror, which focuses on government and public policy, kicks off The Gavel Give. The two-day annual fundraiser takes advantage of the Mirror’s extra readership at the end of the legislative session. The outlet builds up to the event by sending out a postcard to readers, followed by a series of emails. “It’s not that you can’t send too many emails; you can but you can send a lot more emails than you think you could before you’ve sent too many emails,” said Kyle Constable, the Mirror’s Director of Membership and Digital Innovation. The outlet set a goal of $36,000 in 2022, and ultimately pulled in $39,186.

OFFSHORE

Tensions rise in India over claim that Instagram let ruling party tamper with posts (The Washington Post)

Last week, the Indian news site The Wire ran several stories alleging that Meta has allowed the Indian government the power to censor Instagram posts. Meta disputed the story, and now The Wire says that it has removed its stories while it conducts an internal investigation. Experts who supposedly served as sources for the stories say that they were never contacted, and other documents offered as proof of the story have been found to have discrepancies. The Wire has been seen as a promising outlet that is willing to stand up to the government as many other news outlets have begun to hew the party line.

OFFBEAT

The future of content creation with AI is closer than you might think (Poynter)

While artificial intelligence in journalism has been mostly used for transcription and data-heavy work, David Cohn argues that we’re nearing a tipping point when AI will be used for creative content as well. He says that natural language processing may allow image, video and text editing to be done quickly by a machine based on simple written instructions. AI can also be used to create spreadsheets, build Powerpoint presentations and design websites. But, he argues, there’s no chance that AI replaces human work; it only “augments and enhances human creativity.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Make nice, or screw them? Looking for a new approach to journalism’s conservative problem (Columbia Journalism Review)

When facing conservatives who may view the mainstream media as “the enemy,” some journalists try to “make nice” by going out of their way to explain their perspective and include testimonies from conservatives. Others adopt a “screw them” policy that believes conservative attacks are a ploy and that a journalist’s only job is to tell the truth. But, Doron Taussig and Anthony Nadler write, “neither is a very promising strategy for healing what ails popular American journalism.” They argue that the solution, instead, is specifically targeting news at people who are currently only being served by conservative media — often rural, blue-collar, religious people who feel unrepresented in the mainstream media.

“In short, we need media outlets that offer people the option to see themselves and their communities as a targeted, understood, respected ‘you’ without having to move into conservative media’s tent.” – Doron Taussig and Anthony Nadler

SHAREABLE

Inside the identity crisis at The New York Times (Semafor)

In a column for his outlet Semafor, former New York Times columnist Ben Smith writes that his former paper is experiencing an “identity crisis.” He says the paper’s leadership, under pressure from investors, has begun focusing on “bundling” items and is edging towards becoming a tech company with an “ancillary news product.” He also writes that a progressive push to change the culture of the institution has been replaced with a focus on labor negotiations, and that the paper is slowly adding back more conservative voices to its lineup.

