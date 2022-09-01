Need to Know: September 1, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The challenges facing student investigative journalists (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

But did you know: Local and national reporters are using student reporters’ scoops without giving credit (The Objective)

When American University student Skye Witley reported in the student newspaper that the face masks the university was providing students were faulty, local media quickly picked up the story — but they didn’t credit Witley or The Eagle. Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated experience, writes Hannah Docter-Loeb. While using another journalist’s work without credit has become a gray area due to the nature of online aggregation, unpaid student journalists are in a different position than paid professional journalists. “As student journalists, you work so hard, and you’re unpaid, and you’re just trying to do the best that you can with the resources you can,” said Nina Heller, editor-in-chief of The Eagle. “To see something get picked up by a national outlet and you don’t even get a hyperlink is kind of frustrating.”

+ Noted: After weeks of silence, Gannett revealed that it laid off 400 employees and cut 400 open positions (Poynter); Media outlets ask court to unseal more records tied to FBI search of Trump’s homes (Reuters)

API UPDATE

How The Salt Lake Tribune developed Mormon Land to grow its national audience (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Consider reaching a national audience that cares about a topic your newsroom covers well. The national audience may not subscribe because the rest of your reporting isn’t as relevant to them. How could you get them to read, interact with, and most importantly, financially support your coverage? That’s what The Salt Lake Tribune is doing with its weekly newsletter highlighting news about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — offering its extensive coverage of the church to members who live all over the country.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Expanding midterms coverage beyond who is winning the race (Vanity Fair)

The New York Times is resurrecting a political podcast previously hosted by Michael Barbaro, but this time around, journalist Astead Herndon plans to explore “murkier questions” surrounding the upcoming midterms. On the weekly show, Herndon will have conversations with other Times journalists as well as noteworthy political players or voters. Herndon told Charlotte Klein that he will focus on more than just who’s winning at what race. “People stormed the Capitol. The only question isn’t who gets more votes at the ballot box,” Herndon said.

OFFSHORE

Over 1,000 UK journalists strike to protest low pay amid rise in cost of living (Press Gazette)

Yesterday was the first day of four planned strikes by journalists employed by Reach, the U.K.’s largest newspaper publisher, after the company refused to offer more than 3% pay raises. Reporters with the Mirror, the Express and several regional publications picketed across London and Ireland — or logged off from home, as Reach closed many of its offices last year. The National Union of Journalists organized the strike, which will occur again in mid-September unless negotiations reopen. For now, reporters are planning a period of work to rule in which they only work their contracted hours and duties.

OFFBEAT

Most local election offices still aren’t on social media (Nieman Lab)

Local election officials are having trouble connecting with communities on social media to share key voting information, according to new research. Although some election offices are trying to spread the word online about voting registration, deadlines and polling locations, their social media accounts are often inactive or have very few followers, making their efforts ineffective. “In our research as scholars of voter participation and electoral processes, we find that when local election officials not only have social media accounts but use them to distribute information about voting, voters of all ages — but particularly young voters — are more likely to register to vote, to cast ballots, and to have their ballots counted,” write Thessalia Merivaki and Mara Suttmann-Lea.

UP FOR DEBATE

A TV anchor is ousted, and viewers ask: Was sexism to blame? (The New York Times)

Following the unexpected dismissal of veteran journalist Lisa LaFlamme from CTV National News, there has been widespread discussion about how employers treat women as they age — and insistence from CTV’s parent company, Bell Media, that LaFlamme was not let go due to her gray hair or age. Bell Media’s chief executive, Mirko Bibic, said in a statement that the reason for LaFlamme’s departure could not be discussed, but also noted that an executive involved in the dismissal had been put on leave pending the findings of a workplace review. Meanwhile, everyone from former prime ministers to singers and Canadian companies have offered support to LaFlamme and decried the treatment of aging women.

SHAREABLE

An anti-Putin news outlet thrives on Telegram — and shapes a guerilla movement (Wired)

Media outlet Utro Fevralya, or February Morning, was created by exiled former Russian MP Ilya Ponomarev shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has built a network on Telegram of people intent on overthrowing Vladimir Putin. Most recently, February Morning broke news about the resistance group behind the assassination of pro-Putin TV pundit Darya Dugina, declaring the attack as the start of an all-out war against Putinism. “Putin’s supporters and apologists have big media organizations and prime-time news shows,” said February Morning journalist Evgeni Lesnoy. “We want to give a voice to those who oppose the war.”