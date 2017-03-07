The White House is upping the pace of news, testing journalists and news organizations

Washington Post

“This pace of covering this new president is unsustainable for the long haul,” says White House correspondent and American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington bureau chief April D. Ryan. Journalists are finding themselves covering stories late into the night and on weekends that aren’t supposed to be filled with news, Erik Wemple writes. Politico and NYT have both started to adapt by hiring more people to cover the White House: NYT has two people per day on White House coverage, to ensure there’s at least one person on the beat from 6 a.m. until midnight; Politico is putting more responsibility on its breaking news desk to cover Trump’s around-the-clock tweets.

