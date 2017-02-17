Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

A Vermont newspaper couldn’t give itself away in an essay contest, but it still found a buyer

When its owner tried to give the paper away through an essay contest, The Hardwick Gazette couldn’t bring in enough entries. But the paper has still found a new buyer through the essay contest. Small and his wife, Kim, will officially become the Hardwick Gazette’s 11th owners on Friday. And while their background is in business rather than journalism, Connelly said Small “conveyed a passion for community journalism” in his essay.

