Tips for how President Trump can improve his media literacy

“With cries of ‘fake news’ coming from all sides, schools are stepping up — teaching media literacy to help students distinguish rumor from fact, hoax from reality” — and President Trump’s suggestion of a terrorist attack in Sweden shows he needs a crash course, too, Margaret Sullivan writes. Though these media literacy tips may be written for Trump, any news consumer could find them helpful: Compare and contrast sources of information, don’t share something without verifying that it’s true, correct it quickly if you do share something that’s incorrect, be skeptical of the information you hear, and use critical thinking.

+ The best response to Trump’s attacks on news organizations is to “do your job and, perhaps, just keep your mouth zipped. … Keep to yours, stay positive, and let the chips fall where they may,” James Warren argues (Poynter); Hamilton Nolan calls for journalists to stop calling reporters “heroes”: “If reporters are heroes, what are paramedics? What are emergency room nurses, and social workers, and community organizers and activists who work for no pay to make the world a better place? What are the reporters’ sources, who often take great personal and professional risk to provide the information for all those stories?” (The Concourse)

