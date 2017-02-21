Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Steve Buttry died of pancreatic cancer at age 62 on Sunday

Steve Buttry, who had been a journalist for more than 45 years, died Sunday at age 62 of pancreatic cancer.  “The least I can do, that any of us can do, is to live the best kind of life possible — the way Steve did. We take the meeting. We get on the flights (and tweet about the delays). We teach. We give favors big and small. We are there for others – when the time comes, they are there for us,” Mandy Jenkins writes in his memory.

