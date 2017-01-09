A South Carolina blogger could face jail time for refusing to reveal his sources in a libel suit from a state lawmaker

CJR

South Carolina blogger Will Folks, who runs FITSnews.com, could be facing jail time for refusing to reveal his unnamed sources in a story about former state lawmaker Kenny Bingham, who is suing Folks for defamation. The judge in the case ordered Folks to reveal his sources in October — to which Folks said in his latest deposition, “I’m not going to rat a source out.” As for what’s next for Folks now, Bingham’s attorney says they will move to hold Folks in contempt and “the court will take whatever action it thinks is appropriate” — which could mean potential jail time.

