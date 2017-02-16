Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

A digital news reader’s bill of rights

Andrew Dunn, Medium

Published

“Journalists have long had the bad habit of holding readers in contempt. Maybe not an individual person, but certainly the audience as a whole,” Andrew Dunn writes. Dunn suggests a “bill of rights” for digital news readers, that puts the onus on news organizations to “treat our readers like the intelligent adults that they are.” Among those rights: The right to react to a headline and not read the story, the right to stop reading at any point without criticism, the right to know whether a story is local or national before clicking, and the right to voice their opinion.

Read More

Read more from: Shareable

More articles about: News audiences

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.