A digital news reader’s bill of rights

Andrew Dunn, Medium

“Journalists have long had the bad habit of holding readers in contempt. Maybe not an individual person, but certainly the audience as a whole,” Andrew Dunn writes. Dunn suggests a “bill of rights” for digital news readers, that puts the onus on news organizations to “treat our readers like the intelligent adults that they are.” Among those rights: The right to react to a headline and not read the story, the right to stop reading at any point without criticism, the right to know whether a story is local or national before clicking, and the right to voice their opinion.

