Copy editors and grammar pros are finding Internet stardom

CJR

Copy editors are the new Internet stars, “a refreshing renaissance for a profession that is generally underappreciated and rarely noticed,” Thomas Vinciguerra writes. Editors such as the Baltimore Sun’s John E. McIntyre and The New Yorker’s Mary Norris have turned columns and blogs about grammar into a substantial online following. “I’ve had the good luck to be noticed. I would think that the popularity of the videos shows there is a great interest in copy editors,” says Norris.

Read More »