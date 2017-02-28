Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Copy editors and grammar pros are finding Internet stardom

CJR

Published

Copy editors are the new Internet stars, “a refreshing renaissance for a profession that is generally underappreciated and rarely noticed,” Thomas Vinciguerra writes. Editors such as the Baltimore Sun’s John E. McIntyre and The New Yorker’s Mary Norris have turned columns and blogs about grammar into a substantial online following. “I’ve had the good luck to be noticed. I would think that the popularity of the videos shows there is a great interest in copy editors,” says Norris.

Read More

Read more from: Shareable

More articles about: Writing and reporting

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.