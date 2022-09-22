Need to Know: September 22, 2022

+ Editor’s note: Hello from Day Two of ONA 2022! Come listen to API executive director and CEO Michael D. Bolden discuss 22 Lessons for the 2022 Midterms at 11:30 a.m. This best practices session will share what non-partisan experts in the field have been learning about how to reach a variety of voters, frame your coverage and make sure that you’re giving your audiences the best shot at casting a ballot informed by verified information. At 2:30 p.m., journalists involved with Trusting News will discuss prioritizing community outreach at Listening to People Who Don’t Trust You To Reach New Audiences. See what else we’re up to this week, and follow along at @ampress.

API UPDATE

Protecting your journalists

During the summer of 2020, local newsrooms around the country learned hard lessons about safety while covering protests, rallies and campaign events. But journalists need to understand that the summer of unrest “was just a good warmup for what we’re going to see in the next election,” says Nadine Hoffman, deputy director of the International Women’s Safety Foundation.

“I would say the level of concern is very high,” Hoffman told API. “It’s going to be really a problematic time for journalists’ safety.”

Do you know how to stay safe during protests, rallies and interviews?

The fourth installment of API’s guide to covering elections and democracy discusses newsroom safety as well as preparing for digital attacks.

