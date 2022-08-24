Need to Know: August 24, 2022

OFF THE TOP

Collaborative journalism projects are on the rise, and more are working as permanent or semi-permanent entities. Most are funded by philanthropy, especially at the beginning, but a new survey explores how these groups are experimenting with revenue streams in the long-term. The guide provides case studies on innovative ideas from Word in Black, Resolve Philly, the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, the New Jersey Ad Lab and Coast Alaska — from sharing core resources to hosting sponsored events to serving as consultants for other news organizations.

API UPDATE

API meets with Pittsburgh Inclusion Index newsrooms

This week, members of API’s Journalism Programs team are meeting with five local newsrooms in Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Pittsburgh City Paper, Public Source and Pitt News. These newsrooms will receive results from API’s Inclusion Index service, along with recommendations on how they can better improve relationships with communities of color both inside and outside of the newsroom.

+ API staff will be at tonight’s Vann Awards Dinner hosted by the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation. If you’re attending, reach out to Michael Bolden, Letrell Crittenden and Kamaria Roberts to say hello.

+ Trust Tip: 12 pieces of advice for covering mass shootings (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

This publisher was victim of a ransomware attack: How they minimized the impact (News/Media Alliance)

In June, an independent publisher had its servers hacked and held ransom, writes Rebecca Frank. The publisher, who remains anonymous, already had a plan in place for a hack; within an hour, they had contacted their lawyers, insurance company and the FBI. They also had cyber insurance to cover the cost of an attack, and a provider to help them increase their security. After the attack, they proceeded to work “like it was 1975,” pulling as much work offline as possible. They did learn some lessons; the frequency of their data backup schedule allowed the hacker’s malware to spread quickly. (Note: API is a nonprofit educational affiliate of NMA).

OFFSHORE

Russian media of the new diaspora (The Fix)

Russian journalists who fled the country are creating new projects on the platform Telegram to serve fellow emigres. Rubezhi, in the Caucasus, began as a channel for emigrants and offers explainers, guides, features and announcements for cultural events in Georgia and Armenia. In Tbilisi, Paper Kartuli was aimed instead at locals who are looking to understand their city better. It is published in both Russian and Georgian. And in Lithuania, Volna is looking to create a Russian-language network of local media outlets throughout Europe.

OFFBEAT

People of color at The New York Times get lower ratings in job reviews, union says (NPR)

Members of the union at The New York Times say that Black and Latino staffers are less likely to receive high job ratings than their white peers, writes David Folkenflik. “Being Hispanic reduced the odds of receiving a high score by about 60%, and being Black cut the chances of high scores by nearly 50%,” according to the report. These ratings affect bonuses as well as employee morale, staffers say, and may contribute to early departure by employees of color. The study, which looked at the records of roughly 1,000 employees, was released by the NewsGuild amid contract negotiations with the paper.

UP FOR DEBATE

The Plain Dealer rejects free speech-trampling rules for covering rallies (The Plain Dealer)

At a recent rally in Ohio featuring Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the rules for journalists were too “ridiculous” for The Plain Dealer to send a reporter, writes the paper’s editor, Chris Quinn. One rule prohibited reporters from interviewing any attendees without approval by the rally organizers; another gave the organizers permission to use any news footage for promotional use. Instead of a photo, Quinn’s letter is accompanied by a gray box. “Not pictured here are Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who scheduled a rally Friday in Trumbull County that we didn’t write about or photograph because of the absurd rules put in place for anyone covering the event,” reads the caption.

Earlier: When candidates make reckless statements just to get attention, should they get attention? (The Plain Dealer)

SHAREABLE

Which news audiences are underserved? (Nieman Lab)

A new study in the Journal of Communication found that the news media underserves communities with lower income and education. The study, which evaluated 38 news outlets in Philadelphia, found that despite the number of experimental news models in the city in recent years, there is still a gap in meeting the critical information needs of low income areas. The report also found that digital-only news outlets often targeted higher socioeconomic audiences, creating “digital news deserts.” Researchers also found that nonprofit and public media were more likely to cover high quality news — here, information about COVID-19 — while commercial media was more likely to cover crime.