Proposal for a European ‘link tax’ on Google is the target of criticism from smaller digital publishers

Last year, the European Commission started pushing to require platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate digital publishers for the use of their content. But less than six months later, Matthew Karnitschnig and Chris Spillane report that it’s becoming unlikely that the reform will have enough support in European Parliament to become law. And the some of the very web publishers the reform is intended to help are becoming more critical of the idea: “Opponents of the plan, including some small web publishers, worry it could choke traffic to their sites by creating a thicket of regulations that will dissuade Google and other platforms from driving users to them. These critics also argue that a publisher’s right will create a ‘link tax’ but won’t achieve its backers’ main aim: to save the news sector’s broken business model.”

