Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

The New York Times’ international growth hinges on programmatic ad sales in London and Singapore

Digiday

Published

Part of The New York Times’ plan to double its digital revenue by 2020 is to expand its programmatic ad sales overseas, Jessica Davies reports. NYT has hired programmatic ad chiefs in the two cities where it expects the most growth, London and Singapore. But as Davies explains, achieving scale in these markets will likely be a challenge: “When you break it down by market, aside from the U.K. and Germany and possibly some of their smaller business hubs, the numbers will be small and with very specific audiences that align to only a few advertisers,” says Group M senior activation director Jason Jutla.

Read More

Read more from: Offshore

More articles about: Business models, International journalism

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.