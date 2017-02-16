The New York Times’ international growth hinges on programmatic ad sales in London and Singapore

Digiday

Part of The New York Times’ plan to double its digital revenue by 2020 is to expand its programmatic ad sales overseas, Jessica Davies reports. NYT has hired programmatic ad chiefs in the two cities where it expects the most growth, London and Singapore. But as Davies explains, achieving scale in these markets will likely be a challenge: “When you break it down by market, aside from the U.K. and Germany and possibly some of their smaller business hubs, the numbers will be small and with very specific audiences that align to only a few advertisers,” says Group M senior activation director Jason Jutla.

