The New European launched as an anti-Brexit pop-up publication, but it’s doing well enough to continue indefinitely

Last summer, British regional publisher Archant launched a pop-up newspaper targeted to the 48 percent of British voters who did not support Brexit, intended to only last for four weeks. Now more than six months later, The New European is doing so well that Archant plans to continue publishing it at least through the end of 2017. New European editor and Archant chief content officer Matt Kelly talks to Nieman Lab about how its success could possibly be replicated in the United States: “The U.S. is a very different market, so I don’t want to be presumptuous. However, why isn’t anybody doing a weekly Trump Watch newspaper? … We could take a lot of lessons from the way the Leave campaign in the U.K. and Donald Trump’s campaign were run.”

