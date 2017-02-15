After losing its funding, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is relaunching its fact-checking unit in partnership with a university
Last spring, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation was forced to shut down its Fact Check unit after the Australian government cut its funding. Now, the unit is returning less than a year later, as a partnership between ABC and RMIT University in Melbourne. RMIT will provide researchers and technical support, and Fact Check will be based on RMIT’s campus; ABC will retain full editorial control over the content published. “ABC News is delighted to be able to work with the academic community, as well as other groups and institutions, in this way. Sharing resources, and collaborating on analysis and original research, helps us better serve the broadest possible audience,” said ABC’s director of news Gaven Morris.