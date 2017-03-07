An investigative story on Shell from De Correspondent and The Guardian started out with a tip from a reader

Medium

Without reader engagement, an investigative story on Shell from De Correspondent, published in partnership with The Guardian, would have never happened. A reader shared with De Correspondent a confidential documents showing that Shell had detailed knowledge of climate change. De Correspondent’s co-founder Ernst-Jan Pfauth outlines its workflow for how correspondents bring readers into their reporting: Correspondents share the main question or story idea before they start reporting, readers are invited to share their knowledge and experience (and De Correspondent members who are experts on the subject are brought into the conversation), and correspondents share their personal learning curve with a story (i.e., a reporter covering a financial document may not be a financial expert).

