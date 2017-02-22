Hindustan Times’ tips for FB live: Get outside of the newsroom and try out a new format

Journalism.co.uk

Ten months ago, the Hindustan Times started to focus on how it could share more stories through mobile journalism, improving efficiency and increasing readers’ engagement. After producing 315 livestreams over the last 10 months, it’s now sharing its tips for a successful livestream. Mobile editor Yusuf Omar recommends livestreaming outside of your office, forget the “talking head” format, remember that it’s OK to repeat yourself in a livestream with viewers coming in and out, and don’t worry about what time you’re starting a livestream.

