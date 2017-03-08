Google AMP pages are coming to some of Asia’s most popular search engines

Accelerated Mobile Pages Project

Three of Asia’s leading search engines announced Tuesday that they would begin supporting Google AMP technology. In China, Badu (the country’s largest search engine) and Sogou will support AMP pages; in Japan, Yahoo Japan said it would connect AMP pages to their search results. At Google AMP’s tech conference in NYC on Tuesday, Google’s VP of engineering David Besbris said the addition of these search engines would “tremendously increase the reach of where AMP pages can go” and help fulfill the promise that publishers can build one file that works well on every distribution platform, TechCrunch reports.

+ The Guardian says that 60 percent of its mobile traffic from Google now comes in the form of AMP (Digiday)

