Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Google AMP pages are coming to some of Asia’s most popular search engines

Accelerated Mobile Pages Project

Published

Three of Asia’s leading search engines announced Tuesday that they would begin supporting Google AMP technology. In China, Badu (the country’s largest search engine) and Sogou will support AMP pages; in Japan, Yahoo Japan said it would connect AMP pages to their search results. At Google AMP’s tech conference in NYC on Tuesday, Google’s VP of engineering David Besbris said the addition of these search engines would “tremendously increase the reach of where AMP pages can go” and help fulfill the promise that publishers can build one file that works well on every distribution platform, TechCrunch reports.

+ The Guardian says that 60 percent of its mobile traffic from Google now comes in the form of AMP (Digiday)

Read More

Read more from: Offshore

More articles about: Mobile

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.