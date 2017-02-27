German audience engagement startup Opinary is expanding to the US

Simon Galperin, Medium

German startup Opinary is expanding to the United States and looking for partner publishers to try out its tools for free. Opinary creates embeddable tools that let readers share their opinions, and it currently works with organizations like BILD, Spiegel and The Huffington Post’s German and U.K. editions. If you’re interested in working with Opinary for its U.S. launch, you can fill out this form.

+ Earlier: Nieman Lab profiled Opinary last summer, looking ahead to its launch in the United States

