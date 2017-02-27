Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

German audience engagement startup Opinary is expanding to the US

Simon Galperin, Medium

Published

German startup Opinary is expanding to the United States and looking for partner publishers to try out its tools for free. Opinary creates embeddable tools that let readers share their opinions, and it currently works with organizations like BILD, Spiegel and The Huffington Post’s German and U.K. editions. If you’re interested in working with Opinary for its U.S. launch, you can fill out this form.

+ Earlier: Nieman Lab profiled Opinary last summer, looking ahead to its launch in the United States

Read More

Read more from: Offshore

More articles about: Comments, Community engagement

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.