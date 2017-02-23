Facebook is having trouble finding fact-checking organizations to partner with in Germany

Der Spiegel

A month after announcing it would launch a similar fact-checking project in Germany as what it’s launched in the U.S., Der Spiegel reports that Facebook is having trouble finding fact-checking organizations to partner with, as its potential partners have hesitated to partner with Facebook. Der Spiegel reports that several organizations have backed out of the project, and Correctiv is the “only known media partner to date.” And on top of the cancellations from news outlets, Der Spiegel reports that Facebook has not started the test phase of the project yet.

Read More »