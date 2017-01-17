Facebook is rolling out a fake news filter in Germany, similar to its plan for fake news in the US

The Verge

After German lawmakers began expressing concern over fake news and the potential for Russian influence in its upcoming elections, Facebook will be rolling out a fake news filter in Germany over the coming weeks. The filter will look similar to Facebook’s plan for fighting fake news in the United States: It will fact-check and flag fake news, through a partnership with Berlin-based nonprofit news organization Correctiv. The Financial Times reports that after launching in Germany, Facebook will be looking for fact-checking organizations to partner with in other countries, too.

+ Two-thirds of 145 global media executives surveyed believe news media will be “strengthened” as a result of fake news controversies, a new study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism finds (Press Gazette)

