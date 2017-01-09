After Breitbart incorrectly reported that a mob set a church in Germany on fire, a local newspaper says its reporting was distorted to create the story

Guardian

After Breitbart News claimed that a mob chanting “Allahu Akbar” set fire to a church in Dortmund on New Year’s Eve, German news organizations and politicians are warning against a spike in fake news during its election year. Following Breitbart’s report, Dortmund police clarified that no “extraordinary or spectacular” incidents had taken place, but the report still received thousands of shares. Local newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten says its reporting was distorted by Breitbart to “create a picture of chaos and of foreigners promoting terrorism.”

