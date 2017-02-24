Brazil’s version of Politico: Poder360 covers the Brazilian government, supported by paid newsletters

Nieman Lab

A Brazilian news outlet is finding success with a business model similar to Politico’s. Poder360 (which translates to “Power360” in English) is focused on the “ins and outs of Brazilian government,” and entirely supported by its paid newsletters targeted to corporate subscribers. Poder360’s paid newsletter subscribers receive three newsletters a day — at 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. — covering news as it happens. “I’m always impressed with Politico, which works with approximately 300 people, and Axios, which started with almost 50 people. … But until now, we have not had a journalistic site with national scope, covering power, based in Brasília. It is a unique situation for a country of this size,” says Poder360’s founder Fernando Rodrigues.

