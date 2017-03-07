Twitter says its timeline algorithm has improved engagement in key areas, but it won’t say by how much

Slate

According to Twitter, the company’s shift from a chronological to algorithmic timeline has been a success, improving engagement in areas including likes and retweets. But Twitter also won’t say how much those metrics have improved by. “This reticence suggests that the effects, while positive, are not yet impressive enough to comfort the company’s restless investors,” Will Oremus writes. “As a result of the experiments made possible by the algorithm, Twitter knows more about its users than it ever did before, such as how much they value recency or how they react to seeing multiple tweets in a row from the same person. … Muted as its impact has been to the business so far, the algorithm may still power future product changes that both lure and retain new users — and, ultimately, get Twitter growing again in a meaningful way.”

Read More »