How to think about growth in a digital economy

“Too many companies are still formulating their growth strategies based on traditional growth planning approaches — yearly cycles, historical analytics, and incremental thinking,” Didier Bonnet and Pete Maulik write. But that kind of thinking won’t get you far in a digital economy, Bonnet and Maulik argue. They argue there’s three universal “truths” for planning for digital growth: You need to invent your way to the future instead of analyze your way there, your strategy needs to reflect that competition is more disruptive than it once was, and your biggest hurdle likely won’t be ambition but needing to move your organization to action.

