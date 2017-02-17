Snapchat’s user growth is stalling, but it’s pointing to a new trend in digital: Engagement is more important than pure growth

Digiday

As Snapchat’s parent Snap Inc. prepares for an IPO, data from mobile analytics firm Apptopia shows that Snapchat’s user base has essentially stopped growing.“But before anyone freaks out, it’s important to note that digital media as a whole seems focused principally on engagement, rather than raw audience size,” Max Willens writes. “[Snap Inc. CEO Evan] Spiegel’s selling points could be pointing to a new paradigm in social media: In a world where groundbreaking ideas can become commoditized within months, something Snapchat has experienced not just with Stories, but also with video chat, maybe the most important thing is remaining important to users.”

