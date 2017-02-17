Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Snapchat’s user growth is stalling, but it’s pointing to a new trend in digital: Engagement is more important than pure growth

Digiday

Published

As Snapchat’s parent Snap Inc. prepares for an IPO, data from mobile analytics firm Apptopia shows that Snapchat’s user base has essentially stopped growing.“But before anyone freaks out, it’s important to note that digital media as a whole seems focused principally on engagement, rather than raw audience size,” Max Willens writes. “[Snap Inc. CEO Evan] Spiegel’s selling points could be pointing to a new paradigm in social media: In a world where groundbreaking ideas can become commoditized within months, something Snapchat has experienced not just with Stories, but also with video chat, maybe the most important thing is remaining important to users.”

Read More

Read more from: Offbeat

More articles about: Business models, Social media

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.