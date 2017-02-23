Slack hacks to keep you productive instead of distracted

Fact Company

Slack can be a powerful tool to keep your team productive, but like most communication tools, it can also often be a source of distraction. Matthew Guay offers five tips for how to use Slack and stay productive: Catch up on what you missed while you were away with the “all unreads” feature and read all of your mentions at once instead of clicking through channels individually, learn Slack’s keyboard shortcuts, customize your notifications, and turn off Slack’s red dot that indicates unread activity.

