‘How to set goals like you’re Google (even if you’re not)’

“When I talk with any startup — Google scale or not — my easiest recommendation in brainstorming and goal-setting is to not get caught up in just local optimizations, not to stay exclusively in the land of reasonable, but devote some time to 10x Impact conversations,” writes Hunter Walk. That means asking yourself the questions: “What would we do differently if we were trying to increase revenue 10x instead of by 10%?” or “Instead of working on features which improve conversion by a few percentage points, what would we need to do to experience an order of magnitude lift?” Walk explains that this doesn’t always lead to an immediate breakthrough — but it does challenge your team to consider whether there’s a higher-risk goal that could lead to bigger payoffs.

