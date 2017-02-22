How to reduce bias in the hiring process: Stick to a script during interviews and check that your decisions are made against the right criteria

Wall Street Journal

“Why is it that many of the world’s most advanced companies struggle to create diversified workforces, despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars on diversity training and recruitment?,” NYU psychology professors Jay Van Bavel and Tessa West ask. Part of the problem, Van Bavel and West argue, may be implicit bias (“the idea that even people with the best of intentions toward diversity can harbor attitudes and beliefs that affect their thoughts”) — but they also argue that a more likely source is bias built into the hiring process. Van Bavel and West offer tips for taking the bias out of the hiring process, including sticking to a script during interviews, identify what you’re looking for before interviews begin, ensure your decisions are made by the right criteria, and continually evaluate your hiring processes.

Read More »