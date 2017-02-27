Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Private Facebook groups offer an alternative to algorithm-driven public Facebook pages

Facebook pages are subject to the whims of Facebook’s algorithm, but Sujan Patel writes that there’s a way around this: Private Facebook groups. Personal posts and posts from Facebook pages alike are shown to users based on the algorithm, but users in private groups receive notifications when there’s a new post in a group. Those notifications can be turned off, but if the group is providing value for its members, they’ll be less likely to turn notifications off.

