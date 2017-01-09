Lessons in inclusive hiring: Recruiting diverse candidates is an ongoing process and formalize your hiring process with a rubric for what makes a ‘good’ candidate

Stacy-Marie Ishmael, Medium

“Building a diverse newsroom is work,” Shani O. Hilton wrote in 2014 — work that begins long before you actually hire someone, Stacy-Marie Ishmael argues. Ishmael shares her lessons from inclusive hiring, including: Recruiting is a continual process, job descriptions are important and can play a part in who’s likely to apply, post your job postings in places where diverse candidates are likely to see them, and formalize your hiring process with what questions candidates should be asked and with a rubric of what makes a “good” candidate.

Read More »