When implementing business changes, consider the underlying value assumptions

When a major organizational change fails, Markus Spiegel, Theresa Schmiedel and Jan vom Brocke suggest that research shows a common theme: “Organizations often don’t consider that the management practices and methods they are about to introduce come with underlying values and assumptions about how things should get done.” Their research calls this a company’s “embedded culture,” and they argue that by not thinking about how new values create friction with a company’s existing values, businesses are setting themselves up for failure. But this can also be used to your advantage: “Being aware that management methods and practices are not culturally neutral, but instead come with an embedded culture, can be a powerful lever to strengthen change efforts and increase the odds for success, so you can achieve your goals,” they write.

