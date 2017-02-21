You can now post jobs on Facebook, but Facebook isn’t going after the same market as LinkedIn

Quartz

By adding the ability for businesses to post job openings, Facebook is going after a much bigger job market than what’s on LinkedIn, Alison Griswold writes. “LinkedIn caters to the mid- to high-skilled job market,” Griswold explains, with the site featuring prominent “influencers” who are often successful entrepreneurs and 17 percent of its revenue coming from “premium” subscriptions. Facebook, however, is taking on a broader audience: “Facebook’s users include LinkedIn’s ‘thought leaders’ and white-collar professionals, but they’re also people seeking hourly positions, part-time work, and other opportunities that they’d probably find on sites like Monster, Indeed, or Craigslist long before LinkedIn. … For Facebook, that’s a huge opportunity. For LinkedIn, it was only ever a missed one.”

