Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

You can now post jobs on Facebook, but Facebook isn’t going after the same market as LinkedIn

Quartz

Published

By adding the ability for businesses to post job openings, Facebook is going after a much bigger job market than what’s on LinkedIn, Alison Griswold writes. “LinkedIn caters to the mid- to high-skilled job market,” Griswold explains, with the site featuring prominent “influencers” who are often successful entrepreneurs and 17 percent of its revenue coming from “premium” subscriptions. Facebook, however, is taking on a broader audience: “Facebook’s users include LinkedIn’s ‘thought leaders’ and white-collar professionals, but they’re also people seeking hourly positions, part-time work, and other opportunities that they’d probably find on sites like Monster, Indeed, or Craigslist long before LinkedIn. … For Facebook, that’s a huge opportunity. For LinkedIn, it was only ever a missed one.”

Read More

Read more from: Offbeat

More articles about: Social media

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.