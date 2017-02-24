Only 2 percent of app installs lead to purchases, data from AppsFlyer shows

Business Insider

According to data from analytics firm AppsFlyer, app developers and publishers alike have trouble converting users who download apps into paying customers. AppsFlyer’s data shows that in the third quarter of 2016, less than 2 percent of app installers worldwide turned into buyers. BI Intelligence explains that this is likely to due to several factors: Developers have trouble keeping users engaged in the weeks after an app install, Android users tend to be more engaged with an app while iOS users tend to spend more, and there’s significant differences in markets worldwide in how often app users make purchases.

