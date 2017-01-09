It’s time to retire the term ‘fake news’ and call lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories out for what they are, Margaret Sullivan argues

Washington Post

You might have heard: “Fake news” is an imprecise term that represents a growing distrust in media institutions

But did you know: It’s time for us to stop using the term “fake news,” Margaret Sullivan writes: “Instead, call a lie a lie. Call a hoax a hoax. Call a conspiracy theory by its rightful name. After all, ‘fake news’ is an imprecise expression to begin with.” Fake news means different things to different people — and it’s a term that’s being used to try to discredit legitimate media organizations. “People seem to confuse reporting mistakes by established news organizations with obviously fraudulent news produced by Macedonian teenagers,” says The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler.

+ The way that articles are shared on social media tends to downplay the article’s source in a way that devalues news organizations’ brands, Chris Sutcliffe argues, contributing to the “scourge of ‘fake news’” (TheMediaBriefing)

