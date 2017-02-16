Tech companies agree they they have a role in fighting ‘fake news,’ but they aren’t yet sure what that role is

Nieman Lab

You might have heard: Google is expanding its use of the “fact-check” tag in Google News and providing financial support for six projects in fact checking and authentication (Google)

But did you know: “Since the majority of news is being read through devices and [apps] I think we all have a responsibility for [fake news],” Apple’s Eddy Cue said at Recode’s annual media conference this week. And while Facebook and Google have both recently announced initiatives aimed at tackling “fake news,” these companies seem unsure what exactly their role is. At the Recode conference, Google’s chief business officer Philip Schindler got at the tricky role the platforms are in when it comes to “fake news”: “Fake news means a lot of different things to different people, and it’s often very hard to draw the line … between fake news and bad journalism,” Schindler said.

