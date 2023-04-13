Need to Know: April 13, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Twitter labels NPR’s account as ‘state-affiliated media,’ which is untrue (NPR)

But did you know: NPR quits Twitter after being falsely labeled as ‘state-affiliated media’ (NPR)

NPR has announced that it will no longer post to any of its 52 official Twitter feeds after the social media platform labeled them as “state-affiliated media,” a term generally reserved for propaganda news outlets in autocratic countries. Twitter later relabeled the network as “government-funded media,” which NPR maintains is inaccurate and misleading, with only 1% of its funding coming from the federal government. “I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility,” said NPR CEO John Lansing, adding that even if Twitter drops the label, the network may not immediately return to the platform.

+ Related: Elon Musk is using Wikipedia to determine which media outlets are ‘government funded’ (Gizmodo) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Vox Media spins off NowThis, the viral politics site, a year after buying it (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

Go beyond pageviews

Pageviews can be an important metric, but it’s not the north star. Understand which metrics can give you better insights into your audience using API’s Metrics for News analytics software.

+ API’s Michael Bolden is moderating a session at the International Symposium on Online Journalism on Friday, April 14 at 11 a.m. “The future of opinion journalism: How op-ed sections have evolved in the digital era and what lies ahead” will also feature Nancy Ancrum, James Dao, Zeba Khan and Kathleen Kingsbury.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Personalized subscriber onboarding results in higher engagement, retention for Washington Post (INMA)

New subscribers to The Washington Post used to be greeted with a single introductory email. Now, the team uses a comprehensive onboarding journey tailored over several months that “unlocked personalization capabilities at the subscriber level,” writes Anjali Iyer, head of lifecycle marketing at The Washington Post. The three key guiding principles for the onboarding process are being subscriber-centric, remaining relevant and ensuring consistent messaging across platforms.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How student journalists are filling the void to help save local news (Poynter)

The Community News Service is an academic-news partnership in Vermont that helps place student journalism in media outlets around the state. A professional editor identifies topics of interest to local media outlets, then works with students to vet and edit stories that are professional-grade before sending them along. The Service publishes 300 stories per year, at no cost to the local news outlets. The students get bylined clips and experience covering areas — like rural communities — that they might not otherwise be able to, while the news organizations get high-quality news to fill in gaps.

OFFSHORE

This citizen-run organization is teaching thousands of people to fact-check in Indonesia (Nieman Lab)

The Indonesia fact-checking organization Mafindo is using social media to teach users about media literacy — and fight disinformation on social media. The group has only nine staff members but thousands of volunteers who conduct trainings, fact check and spread the group’s work. Indonesia has strict “fake news” laws which can impact ordinary citizens who accidentally share misinformation. With a presidential election in 2024, the group is now focused on “pre-bunking” by encouraging people to think critically about the information that they read and share.

OFFBEAT

Instagram founders’ news app Artifact adds ‘reputation scores’ and comments (Gizmodo)

The personalized news app Artifact has added comments and discussions on articles. Users will be required to sign up and provide a phone number in order to comment, which founders hope will limit spam and bad actors. Each user will have a reputation score based on upvotes and downvotes from other users, which will factor into the way comments are ranked below an article. The company also says it will use AI to moderate comments.

SHAREABLE

Judge limits Fox’s options for defense in Dominion trial (The New York Times)

Arguments in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News begin next week. Judge Eric M. Davis has ruled that Fox cannot argue that it broadcast false information about Dominion’s voting machines because they were “newsworthy” — one of the network’s main contentions. The judge also ruled that Dominion cannot make references to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, as it could prejudice jurors and is not relevant to the case. The judge said that lawyers could ask potential jurors about their news watching habits, but not how they’ve voted.