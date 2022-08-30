Need to Know: August 30, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Washington Post and Imagine Entertainment form strategic partnership (The Washington Post)

But did you know: The Washington Post already has four Hollywood projects in development (Vanity Fair)

Two months ago, The Washington Post announced a deal with Imagine Entertainment and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to create film and television projects “derived from The Post’s vast archives, current reporting, and ongoing investigations,” according to the press release. The Post is the latest in a line of news outlets to turn its intellectual property into Hollywood fare. Every week, editors from the paper meet with teams at Imagine and CAA to discuss recent and upcoming stories, with a particular focus on ongoing investigations. Producer Brain Grazer said that the paper is “so rich with stories that you can bring to cinematic environments. It’s a gold mine.”

+ Noted: U.S. Democracy Day gets a $125k boost from Democracy Fund (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

API UPDATE

How a small-town paper is applying conflict mediation skills to its opinion content

Concerned over the increasing animosity and polarization in its opinion pages, The Laconia Daily Sun partnered with the Solutions Journalism Network to train its letter writers in mediation techniques that promote civil dialogue.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Twitter is letting some news publishers post customizable cards (Nieman Lab)

Twitter is rolling out Tweet Tiles, new customizable cards for news outlets that “expand the creative surface area of a Tweet,” according to the platform. The cards allow publications to customize their images, formats and interactive elements so that they stand out more in users’ feeds. So far, The New York Times, The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal have begun experimenting with the new cards. In the future, the feature will be available via the Twitter API so that newsrooms can create their own unique cards.

OFFSHORE

UK police asking officers to disclose any personal ties with news reporters (The Guardian)

Police chiefs around the UK have begun requiring police officers to inform their superiors if they have any connections to news reporters — a provision that currently exists for ties to criminals or extremists. The move, which is based on guidance from the College of Policing, is apparently part of anti-corruption efforts, but journalism groups say that it is likely an attempt to curb whistleblowing. Ruth Smeeth of free speech group Index on Censorship said the move is part of “the seemingly growing perception within the British police that journalists are seen as unsavory or potentially disreputable individuals for officers to associate with.”

OFFBEAT

White House pushes journals to drop paywalls on publicly funded research (The New York Times)

Last week, the White House announced a directive to allow all publicly funded research to be available for free as soon as it is published, reports Vimal Patel. Currently, publications are allowed to keep this research behind a paywall for one year. Proponents of the new policy, which will require full compliance by 2026, say that this will save lives and give the public “returns on their investments in research.” The policy also requires that papers be available in machine-readable formats for greater accessibility. At the moment, articles generally cost $25 to $50 to access.

UP FOR DEBATE

Coverage of Ron DeSantis shows the media has learned nothing from Trump (Press Watchers)

Even seven years after Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, the mainstream media is unprepared to cover a candidate “who would use the power of the state against his political enemies, who stokes division with racist conspiracy theories, and who will do anything to entrench one-party control of the government,” writes Dan Froomkin. In this case, he’s referring to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who Froomkin argues is more of a threat to democracy than Trump. He says DeSantis has benefited from the media’s desire to remain “impartial” — and its tendency towards horse race coverage — to avoid real scrutiny.

SHAREABLE

Reporting on immigration: Journalists share the perils & importance of the beat (Editor and Publisher)