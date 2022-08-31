Need to Know: August 31, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: People around the world are turned off by the news (CNN)

But did you know: Young Americans are consuming the news — but they’re overwhelmed by it

A new in-depth survey of 16- to 40-year-olds shows that members of the Gen Z and Millennial generations are active consumers of news and information, with nearly a third of them willing to pay for it. But their relationship with the news is complex — their trust in the press is low, many are experiencing digital fatigue, and 9 in 10 are worried about misinformation in both traditional and social media, according to a new study from the Media Insight Project, a collaboration between API and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

+ Noted: Boston Globe Media adds sports betting to its website (Media Nation); The journalists at The Louisville Courier Journal are unionizing (Twitter, @CJNewsGuild); US Department of Labor alleges Killeen newspaper retaliated illegally against worker who complained of insect infestation (Department of Labor) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Talk to people who don’t trust you (Trusting News)

If you’re a journalist wanting to reach more diverse audiences, especially audiences that feel ignored or misunderstood by your newsroom, a lot of that work starts with laying a foundation of trust. Taking the time to just listen to your community makes them more likely to trust you as a journalist — and to trust your organization. In addition, if you do this systematically, you build collective insights for your team. Start by taking stock of what voices tend to be missing in your coverage — take a closer look at your current audience, and think about who isn’t there.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A path forward: How to fill the gaps in local news (Medill Local News Initiative)

News deserts have always existed, often in poor minority communities, writes Penny Abernathy, but the 21st century model is different. What’s lacking is not information overall, but the high-quality, local news “that holds together our democracy and society at the grassroots level.” As part of Medill Local News Initiative’s report The State of Local News 2022, Abernathy writes that the multi-pronged approach to addressing news deserts includes identifying places that don’t have — or many soon lose — local news, designing policies at the state and national levels to address information disparities, redirected funding towards local news information outlets in news deserts, and “rethinking journalistic practices to compensate for the dramatic loss of almost 60 percent of newspaper journalists in recent years.”

OFFSHORE

Sudan journalists defy military rule by forming first union in 30 years (The Guardian)

Journalists in Sudan have formed the country’s first independent union in more than 30 years, despite a recent crackdown on journalists in the country. The union, which has more than 1,000 members, will fight for the right for news outlets to publish, as well as fighting for a minimum wage, health and social insurance, and paid maternity leave. “We hope that, with the new union, we will be able to get our paper back and enhance the journalists’ situation,” said Mohammed Abdulaziz, a journalist from the newspaper the Democratic, which was forced to stop publishing after the army seized power in a coup last October.

OFFBEAT

The tech companies’ election war room scam (Garbage Day)

As the midterm elections approach, social media companies are rolling out their policies for battling misinformation, writes Ryan Broderick. “When platforms set up these ‘war rooms’ and get news organizations to report on these stunts as if they matter, they’re able to create this mental picture of a company proactively safeguarding their platform to uphold democracy,” Broderick writes. But really, misinformation is an integral part of user-generated content platforms, he argues, and any public attempts to “crack down” are just theater.

UP FOR DEBATE

No, the Green Bay Packers are not a realistic business model for your local newspaper (Nieman Lab)

The Green Bay Packers are one of the few remaining NFL teams in a small city due to the organization’s unique community ownership model. This model is often cited as a potential inspiration for community news, but Joshua Benton argues that a Packers-like approach to news ownership is not the way. One reason is that the Packers benefit from revenue-sharing with other NFL teams, allowing them to punch above their weight. “The Packers could be run by military junta, constitutional monarchy, or anarchist collective — so long as the NFL lets it play 17 games a season, it’ll be a moneymaker,” Benton argues.

SHAREABLE

Frustrations mount at The Washington Post as its business struggles (The New York Times)

After several years of profitability, The Washington Post is on track to lose money in 2022, report Benjamin Mullin and Katie Robertson. The paper’s chief executive, Fred Ryan, has floated the idea of cutting 100 positions, though a spokesperson said the organization is still adding to the newsroom. Ryan has also frustrated employees with his focus on returning to the office and increasing productivity. The paper has discussed purchasing other news organizations, including The Associated Press, The Economist and The Guardian, as it looks to move beyond political coverage.

+ Related: How the Washington Post tripped over the Trump trap (and the New York Times did not) (Very Serious)