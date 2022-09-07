Need to Know: September 7, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Do browser extensions keep anyone away from fake news sites? Maybe a tiny bit (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Yahoo buys The Factual to add news credibility ratings (Axios)

Yahoo has bought The Factual, a company that rates the credibility of news sources, reports Sara Fischer. Matt Sanchez, Yahoo’s president and general manager, said that one of the biggest concerns of Yahoo users is bias and “how to understand the content that they’re consuming.” Eventually, Yahoo News plans to use The Factual’s algorithms to apply labels to the hundreds of thousands of articles that the company distributes from thousands of news partners in 15 languages. Sanchez said that a low credibility score “may show a reader that the article includes a strong opinion not backed by fact, but that wouldn’t necessarily mean it violates Yahoo’s distribution standards,” writes Fischer.

+ Noted: National Geographic magazine lays off six of its top editors (The Washington Post); The Center for Community Media at Newmark J-School is launching an Asian Media Initiative (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: How to reach diverse audiences through listening (Trusting News)

Something simple that we see newsrooms often skip over in pursuit of building and reaching new audiences is listening and getting curious about people’s experiences with and perspectives of the news, writes Mollie Muchna. The good news is that we know simply listening to community members who don’t trust you helps build trust. The keys are to be consistent and present, cover “joyful and positive” stories alongside bad news, ensure that your coverage accurately reflects community members, and try to ensure diverse staffs that represent the community at large.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to convert Millennial and Gen Z TikTok users into readers (Digital Content Next)

TikTok is often thought of as a Gen Z platform, but plenty of Millennials are also huge fans of the video sharing platform, writes Roland Hamilton. Outlets like The Washington Post and Morning Brew have been using TikTok to reach younger users. Morning Brew has focused specifically on using the network to grow its newsletters subscriber base by partnering with a popular TikTok creator to promote the outlet’s core messaging. This helped Morning Brew grow its social media footprint quickly while also converting thousands of users into newsletter subscribers.

OFFSHORE

How press coverage may have helped Liz Truss become Britain’s prime minister (Press Gazette)

Liz Truss has been announced as the next prime minister of the U.K., and Charlotte Tobitt writes that conservative newspapers may have played a significant role. Truss had been lagging behind Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, but after several newspapers — particularly The Daily Mail — came out strongly in favor of Truss and against Mordaunt, movement swung toward Truss, according to an analysis from Hacked Off, a “press regulation reform campaign group.” In a statement, Hacked Off said that newspapers’ ability to impact party voters “shows how powerful newspapers still are in politics.”

OFFBEAT

Doomscrolling linked to poor physical and mental health, study finds (The Guardian)

Doomscrolling, or the tendency to continuously surf and scroll through bad news, has boomed since the beginning of the pandemic, but a new study found that those with “severely problematic” news consumption had higher levels of stress, anxiety and poor health. For some people, the more aware of bad news they become, the more they feel the need to compulsively check for updates in hopes of lessening their anxiety. The study also found that these respondents became absorbed in news content and preoccupied with thinking about the news, found it difficult to avoid the news and had “news consumption interfere in their daily life.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Democracy has never been more threatened’: Cleveland Plain Dealer editor on covering Trumpism and advocating for a free press (Nieman Reports)

Over the past two years, Chris Quinn, editor of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer in Ohio, has begun writing weekly columns that explain his newsroom’s decisions. He says that journalism’s deference to fairness is abused by politicians, who are treated as serious contenders even if their statements are absurd. He also argues that journalists are inherently advocates, with the goal of exposing issues like wrongful use of public funds and other corruption. “Look, there aren’t a lot of strong newsrooms,” Quinn told Adriana Lacy. “A lot of them have been closed, and those of us who still have pretty robust newsrooms, I think we have a responsibility to try and make a difference for as long as we can.”

+ Earlier: We reject the free speech-trampling rules set by J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis for covering their rally (The Plain Dealer)

SHAREABLE

Politico’s new German owner has a ‘contrarian’ plan for American media (The Washington Post)

Mathias Döpfner is the CEO of German company Axel Springer, which purchased Politico last year for $1 billion. Döpfner is betting that a nonpartisan media strategy will win favor in an increasingly fractured media environment, writes Sarah Ellison. But some see a conservative thinking in his approach, noting that Axel’s German right-wing tabloid Bild is the best selling paper in all of Europe. Döpfner insists that the journalists at his publications are given full independence, and rejects the notion that he is a “German Rupert Murdoch.”