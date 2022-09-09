Need to Know: September 9, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Last Saturday, Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside of his home. On Wednesday, police arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles for German’s murder. German had written a number of articles about Telles alleging that the county official created a hostile work environment and carried on an affair with a subordinate. It’s likely that German’s investigative work contributed to Telles losing his bid for re-election in the Democratic primary in June. (The Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

How to convert Millennial and Gen Z TikTok users into readers. Partnering with TikTok creators helped Morning Brew grow its newsletter audience with younger subscribers. (Digital Content Next)

Slow journalism could be a solution to journalistic crises. Several publications that reject the need for speed have found paying audiences and become sustainable. (The Fix)

National Geographic magazine lays off six of its top editors. The cuts came as surprising and alarming news to many staffers. They come three months after the appointment of a new editor-in-chief, Nathan Lump, formerly of Condé Nast and The New York Times. (The Washington Post)

NEW FROM API

Social videos help Buffalo News increase engagement and sponsorship (It’s All Journalism)

In order to engage with readers beyond the seven-day print newspaper, Buffalo News used its staff’s expertise on the Buffalo Bills football team to build engagement and generate sponsorships via videos shared on social media. Tune in to the latest It’s All Journalism podcast to hear Geoff Nason, Mark Gaughan and Danielle Ossher discuss what it took to produce the videos.

What we learned testing an anti-polarization checklist with news consumers (Medium/Trusting News)

As a part of its Road to Pluralism initiative, Trusting News worked with five newsrooms over two months to implement an anti-polarization checklist to cut down on polarizing news and topics. The newsrooms’ experience revealed insights about ways that coverage might unintentionally polarize readers. Colorful, snarky or flashy language can seem polarizing, especially when discussing politics, race or beliefs. Sharing national wire stories and op-eds on a local site may confuse and alienate readers. Additionally, most Americans are neither liberal nor conservative, so avoid using those labels when discussing the general public.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ LION Executive Director Chris Krewson explains why the organization opposes the Journalism Competition Preservation Act and the Online News Act (LION Publishers)

+ “We can’t just cover the same old shit”: How worker-owned Hell Gate is bringing the alt-weekly voice back to New York City (Nieman Lab)

+ Ralph Nader thinks an old-fashioned print newspaper is the best way to reach people (Politico)