Need to Know: September 30, 2020

You might have heard: Poll finds that only 20% of voters expect the election outcome to be clear the night of Nov. 3, and 75% are concerned there will be violent protests in response to the results (The Fulcrum)

But did you know: Election crises experts have put together resources for journalists in case election night drags on (Nieman Lab)

With Election Day on the horizon, many in the media are planning for the possibility that a presidential winner will not be known on Nov. 3 or 4. The National Task Force on Election Crises, a group of experts from both sides of the aisle, has created a number of resources for journalists about election law, with recommendations for best practices in covering the election. One key element is that media coverage could play a big role in how the election results are perceived. Advice includes setting clear expectations for election night, planning ahead for misinformation, and interviewing more election officials and experts and fewer partisans about the process.

Trust Tip: Provide support (not anxiety) during elections (Trusting News)

While it’s not the media’s job to protect audiences from bad news, news organizations can play a role in how that news is presented. Even before the pandemic, two-thirds of American adults said they were worn out by the news, so it’s important to not add more anxiety and stress to their lives. When it comes to the election, it’s important for news outlets to pre-prepare pieces that can add calm, measured context, such as explainers and audience Q&As, even if the election night itself is uncertain. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

The Center for Public Integrity published a database to help journalists track polling place locations (Poynter)

After hearing complaints about the closure of polling places, reporters at the Center for Public Integrity put together an open-source database featuring polling place locations in 30 states for 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018. This will allow reporters to see which voters have been most affected by changes in polling places over the last decade, and give context for voting availability in 2020. For instance, 26% of Black voters in one Baton Rouge district had their polling place changed following a flood, while only 15% of white voters were moved.

Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accounts in the Philippines (The New York Times)

Rodrigo Duerte, president of the Philippines, went after Facebook for taking down accounts that spread misinformation. One of these accounts had links to Phillippine police and military, which Facebook removed because it had been misleading about its identity. In a weekly public address, Duerte claimed the social platform was preventing him from “espousing the objectives of government” and threatened to bar the site from the Philippines.

+ Gender equality in newsrooms will not come about without systematic changes worldwide (What’s New In Publishing)

How to defeat busy culture (Harvard Business Review)

Busyness is often viewed as a sign of productivity, but it can actually make us less effective while also making it harder to build personal and professional relationships. For organizations looking to discourage needless busyness, one radical method is actively rewarding non-work — one tech company even pays an annual vacation stipend to employees who do no work and check no vacation messages during their leave. A more conventional method is to offer paid sabbaticals, which are commonly viewed as a period of personal development. Other methods include making clear that leaders are focusing on core priorities and showing through their behaviors that not being busy is accepted and even encouraged.

How should journalists respond to Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power? (Nieman Reports)

After President Trump, in a recent press conference, skirted around a straightforward question about a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election, journalists have wrestled with how newsworthy such a remark was, given the president’s other outlandish statements. But, Issac J. Bailey writes, it is important that the press not “give into the exhaustion” of covering a president who routinely expresses anti-Democratic sentiments. It is crucial for the media to take statements like these seriously and impress on audiences the magnitude of the situation, even if that feels uncomfortably close to taking a partisan position.

‘All taking a chance on each other’: Jasper Wang on Defector Media’s collective ownership structure (Digiday)

When 18 former employees left Deadspin after a battle with leadership last year, they founded Defector Media, a sports and culture website with a collective ownership structure. That means two-thirds of employees can vote to oust leaders, like the editor-in-chief or Jasper Wang, the site’s vice president of operations. In an interview, Wang said the structure added a little stress, adding, “I think probably more executives should feel on their toes and beholden to the experiences that their employees are having.” The site has also been transparent about employee salaries, and will continue to do so as it grows.